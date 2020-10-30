172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|announcements|reliance-jio-q2-fy21-net-profit-rs-2844-cr-revenue-at-rs-17-481-6042361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio Q2 FY21 net profit 12.9% at Rs 2,844 crore, revenue at Rs 17,481 crore

Revenue for Reliance Jio was at Rs 17, 481 cr for this quarter versus Rs 12, 354 cr year-on-year.

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Jio, the telecommunications arm of Jio Platforms,  reported a Q2 FY21 net profit of Rs 2844 cr crore against Rs 998 cr crore year.

The net profit for this quarter rose to 12.9 percent at Rs 2,844 crore compared to Rs 2,520 crore quarter-on-quarter.

It also beat CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs.  2,725 crores.

Close

This is while revenue for the telecommunications arm saw a growth of 5.6 percent to Rs 17,481 crore from Rs 16,557 crore when compared on a quarter-to-quartet basis.

According to CNBC-TV18, in comparison to peers, the revenue growth is a little lower than Bharti Airtel which grew at 7.4 percent. VI (Vodafone India) grew 1.2 percent in the same period.

As for a key metric, Average Revenue Per User(ARPU), for this quarter it was at 146, beating CNBC-TV18's poll estimate of  143.

ARPU was at 146 compared to 140.03, on a quarterly basis.

(This is a developing story please return back for more details)
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol 
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #earnings #Reliance Industries #reliance jio

