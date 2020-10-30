Reliance Jio Q2 FY21 net profit 12.9% at Rs 2,844 crore, revenue at Rs 17,481 crore

Reliance Jio, the telecommunications arm of Jio Platforms, reported a Q2 FY21 net profit of Rs 2844 cr crore against Rs 998 cr crore year.

The net profit for this quarter rose to 12.9 percent at Rs 2,844 crore compared to Rs 2,520 crore quarter-on-quarter.

It also beat CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs. 2,725 crores.

This is while revenue for the telecommunications arm saw a growth of 5.6 percent to Rs 17,481 crore from Rs 16,557 crore when compared on a quarter-to-quartet basis.

According to CNBC-TV18, in comparison to peers, the revenue growth is a little lower than Bharti Airtel which grew at 7.4 percent. VI (Vodafone India) grew 1.2 percent in the same period.

As for a key metric, Average Revenue Per User(ARPU), for this quarter it was at 146, beating CNBC-TV18's poll estimate of 143.

ARPU was at 146 compared to 140.03, on a quarterly basis.