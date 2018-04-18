App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 18, 2018 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Infrastructure's board meeting on April 23, 2018

We wish to inform that the Soard of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, April 23, 2018, will also consider seeking enabling authorisation for fund raising by issue of privately placed debt securities.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Further to our letter dated April 16, 2018 and pursuant to Regulations 29 and 50 of the Securities and Exchange Soard of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Soard of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, April 23, 2018, will also consider seeking enabling authorisation for fund raising by issue of privately placed debt securities.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.