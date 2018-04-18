Reliance Infrastructure's board meeting on April 23, 2018

Further to our letter dated April 16, 2018 and pursuant to Regulations 29 and 50 of the Securities and Exchange Soard of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Soard of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, April 23, 2018, will also consider seeking enabling authorisation for fund raising by issue of privately placed debt securities.Source : BSE