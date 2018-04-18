App
Announcements
Apr 18, 2018 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Capital's board meeting on April 26, 2018.

We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the Uniform Listing Agreement entered into by the Company with the Stock Exchanges, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 and to recommend payment of dividend on equity shares, if any.

Further,pursuant to the 'Reliance Capital Limited-Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report trading in Securities and fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information'(the 'Code'),the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the Code, from close of business hours of April 18, 2018 to close of business hours of April 28, 2018.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

