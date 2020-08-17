The world’s greatest health emergency has led to catastrophic changes in India’s automotive landscape. While the Indian automotive market had recorded its second straight decline in volumes last financial year, new and unexpected challenges emerged as factories across the country resumed operations after an extended lockdown. All aspects of mobility will likely see an overhaul, and new business models will emerge as the industry gears up for the new normal.

To decode the automotive industry’s evolving landscape and the rise of smart manufacturing solutions in transforming the sector, Rockwell Automation and Manufacturing Today hosted an automotive virtual summit ‘Reinventing the Automotive Manufacturing Industry’ bringing together industry leaders to share their perspectives on the transformational changes taking place. The summit began with a panel discussion on the ‘Gaining advantages in the digital realm’ with imminent panellists, Ravindra Dayal, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India; Aditi Sharma, Vice President Manufacturing, Cummins India; Chulanga Perera, CIO, Daimler India; Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India; and Kavan Mukhtyar, Partner & Leader - Automotive, PwC India, who moderated the panel.

Gaining advantages in the digital realm

Having worked closely with many of India's automotive OEMs, Kavan Mukhtyar, Partner & Leader - Automotive, PwC India, began the discussion by providing an overview of the industry, “We have seen a huge volatility and unpredictability in demand and this cascades back into the supply chain. Seeing the post-COVID-19 environment, companies need to plan their operations effectively and they need to have interventions to make the right decisions. This is where digital comes in as it's about enabling the business and delivering long-term competitiveness. Companies need to understand how implementing digital technologies can improve operational efficiency and help deliver world-class quality. Digital can help you get real-time data that can be harnessed into information which can potentially drive the right decisions to deliver the required ROI.”

Talking about digital integration at Maruti, Ravindra Dayal, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The two focus areas we always emphasise on are safety and quality; both for employees and customers. Deploying digital technologies greatly contributes in ensuring both these facets within the manufacturing plants and workshops. It also enables us to capture customer preferences and develop seamless experiences for them.” Chulanga Perera, CIO, Daimler India, went on to shed some light on the business priorities to focus on when digitising your factories, “Our digital transformation journey starts with a baseline assessment to understand our current maturity, then look at digitisation, digitalisation, and digital transformation. It's very important not to standardise anything. What works for other countries may not work for India. At DICB, we have a problem-first approach. We assess the problem and then find the best suited technology that is available to us to solve the problem at hand.”

Working with numerous partners from the industry, Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India, talked about the changes in the sector and the need for digitalisation, “Being one of the most competitive industries, the automotive sector has been the earliest adopters of technology for a long time. Innovation is vital for the industry and you need to reimagine automotive manufacturing in the digital era as different dynamics are playing out, such as cost pressures, quality requirements and consumer preferences that are changing at a rapid pace. To achieve better business outcomes, you have to embrace new technologies.” The ongoing crisis also gave way to new possibilities allowing many automotive companies to launch their digitisation journeys. Aditi Sharma, Vice President Manufacturing, Cummins India, revealed the upsides of digitalisation, "While the pandemic has been disruptive, it also offered opportunities and led us to explore innovative digital solutions. We learned many valuable lessons and found ways to increase productivity by saving on transportation time, reducing damages due to logistics, virtual monitoring and more."

Importance of cyber security

After the panel discussion, Sabyasachi Goswami, Connected Services Commercial Leader, Asia Pacific, Rockwell Automation, showcased an engaging presentation on Business Continuity with Connected Services. He touched upon the cyber security landscape, the challenges it poses and how we can address them.

Moving with a digital footprint

While many manufacturing plants are restarting, others are unsure about demand picking up. Using the right digital strategy remains an area of concern, so to understand how manufacturing companies are coping with the current scenario Aditya Chaudhary, Industry Leader – Automotive, Rockwell Automation, converses with Raju Ketakle, Deputy MD, Toyota Kirloskar Motor; K.G. Shenoy, Chief of Manufacturing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd; Yashpal Sardana Head of Central Business Excellence, Hero MotoCorp Head of Manufacturing, Neemrana Plant; and Ajit Deshpande, Country Head - IT – India and South East Asia, Faurecia India.

Explaining their digital journey, Raju Ketakle, Deputy MD, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, spoke about the many benefits of digitisation, “It's been an exciting journey for us as we began adopting digital solutions at the start of the lockdown. We stay in constant communication virtually, and even trained over 5000 people before restarting operations. In our manufacturing unit too, almost 30 percent of people are working from home, thanks to the digital infrastructure we put in place.” Digitalisation has been used at the various stages of product development. To gain perspective into this aspect, K.G. Shenoy, Chief of Manufacturing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, delved into how digital can help reduce the time from concept to market, “While product development in the automotive sector has been evolving for decades, it has matured over time in terms of the development process. One of the biggest challenges in the product space is to visualise the problems and find solutions. Reworking the vehicle design multiple times was a common issue, but with digital, you can check all aspects of the product, be it aerodynamics or ergonomics or crashes, virtually.”

Yashpal Sardana Head of Central Business Excellence, Hero MotoCorp Head of Manufacturing, Neemrana Plant, further helps us understand how digital can help boost the product development process and cut down the lead time, “The most crucial aspect of product development is capturing the voice of the customer and understanding their pain points, and their latent and stated needs in the form of data. Digital helps us with key data points on a real-time basis and for the long term giving you access at any time.”

Talking about maintaining business continuity for a large-scale setup, Ajit Deshpande, Country Head - IT – India and South East Asia, Faurecia India, said, "Preparing to move a massive R&D setup was a huge challenge for us. We used collaborative tools, moved our machines, and deployed cyber security measures to get all our 1,700 employees to work from home within a few days. This was followed by the digitalisation of P&L, file servers and more. This helped us run our engineering services seamlessly even at a large volume and clocking in 5-90 percent efficiency.”

Post this panel discussion, the summit wrapped up with an insightful presentations on 'Automotive - Smart Manufacturing Vision' by William J. Sarver Sr. Industry Consultant - Global Automotive and Tire - Rockwell Automation.

