REC Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Issue of US$ 500 Million 3.50 per cent Notes by REC Limited.'.
REC Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Issue of US$ 500 Million 3.50 per cent Notes by REC Limited.'.Source : NSE
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 04:11 pm