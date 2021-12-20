RBI to conduct a VRRR worth Rs 2 lakh crore

The RBI kept its inflation forecast unchanged at 5.3 percent for FY22.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a three-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction worth Rs 2 lakh crore under its liquidity adjustment facility.

Notably, during variable rate reverse repo auctions, banks lend their excess liquid reserves to RBI, getting between 3.8-3.9 percent interest. While previously, the general period for such VRRRs has either been 7, 14 or 28 days, this is the first time RBI has decided to conduct a 3 day variable rate reverse repo auction.

Shortening the period may also have to do with the lukewarm reactions that recent rounds of 14 days VRRR auctions, which were left heavily undersubscribed, given that banks were not keen to park their quantum of surplus cash for this long a period.

Reports suggest that by taking this step, the central bank has clearly indicated its desire to reestablish the repo rate as the benchmark overnight cost of funds. Infact, in its recent statement, the apex bank also wants to make these auctions the primary tool of market liquidity absorption by January 2022.

Experts also foresee that by allowing banks to receive as much as 3.99 percent in these auctions, which is the highest permitted cutoff rate in the current reverse repo window, as compared to the fixed-rate reverse repo window, which at present offers 3.35 percent, RBI is essentially looking to also drive up the rates pertaining to ultra-short terms in the range of 4 percent, which also lies in the prevailing repo rate range.