Raunaq EPC International: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ('the Regulations'), we are enclosing herewith 'Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results' of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 25, 2018.Source : BSE