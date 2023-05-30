RattanIndia launches L-40 drone to double its cargo capacity to 40kg

RattanIndia Enterprises doubles its cargo drone capacity to 40kg with the launch of L-40 (Representative Image)

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (REL) announced the launch of a new cargo drone, L-40, by its company TAS (Throttle Aerospace Systems) on May 30, according to an exchange filing.

"This quantum leap in the carrying capacity of our drones demonstrates the commitment of our company to the delivery drone's category, which is likely to reach Rs 2,50,000 crore by 2031, as per the market estimates. We expect the delivery drone market to be on an upward trajectory, and we are not only going to seize this opportunity but also set new benchmarks in this segment," Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said.

Within the last quarter, the company launched the L-20 and L-15 and doubled its carrying capacity from 20kg to a staggering 40kg. In February, the L-Series platform was launched with four variants covering high and medium altitudes. Defence, e-commerce, healthcare, paramilitary, and the police are the prime customers of the L-series.

These drones are very easy to deploy, can be made ready in a short period of time, come with many 'fail safe' features and can be operated by a two-member team.