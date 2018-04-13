App
Apr 13, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rane Brake Linings' board approves dividend

This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on April 13, 2018 (today), recommended a final dividend of Rs.9/- per equity share on 79,14,980 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2017-18 which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing thirteenth Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 (AGM 2018) and the same shall be payable to all eligible shareholders whose name appear in the register of members of the Company as on July 17, 2018 (Tuesday) (Record Date fixed for this purpose)

The final dividend, if declared by the shareholders will be paid / dispatched on August 1, 2018 (Wednesday) to the eligible shareholders.Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

