Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 30th Day of May, 2018 at 03.30 PM at 15th Floor, Board Room, Ramky Grandiose, Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 500032 to consider and approve, inter-alia, Audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018Source : BSE