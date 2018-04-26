Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals' board meeting on May 14, 2018

We hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 14th May 2018 at 12.05 PM at the registered office at 'The Uffizi', 338/8 Avanashi Road, Peelamedu, Coimbatore 641 004, to consider among other things, the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2018.Further, the Company confirms that as per the Company''s internal code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Directors and employees will remain closed from the date of receipt of this communication till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results made to the public, i.e 16th May 2018.Source : BSE