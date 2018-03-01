Rain Industries recommends final dividend

Rain Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 28, 2018, inter alia, has recommended a Final dividend of Rs. 1 per equity share (i.e., 50% on a face value of Rs.2/- per equity share fully paid up) for the Financial Year ended on December 31, 2017.
Rain Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 28, 2018, inter alia, has recommended a Final dividend of Rs. 1 per equity share (i.e., 50% on a face value of Rs.2/- per equity share fully paid up) for the Financial Year ended on December 31, 2017.Source : BSE