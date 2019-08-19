Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has informed the Exchange that the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 11, 2019 to September 18, 2019 ( both days inclusive) for the purpose of Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 18, 2019.
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has informed the Exchange that the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 11, 2019 to September 18, 2019 ( both days inclusive) for the purpose of Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 18, 2019.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 02:57 pm