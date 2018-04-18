App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 18, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radico Khaitan's board to consider dividend

Radico Khaitan Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 03, 2018, to consider and approve the audited statements of accounts of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2018, including recommendation of dividend, if any.

Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading in the securities of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors and designated employees of the Company from April 24, 2018 to May 05, 2018 (both days inclusive) in connection with the Company’s Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 03, 2018 for the purpose of taking on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2018.Source : BSE
