Radico Khaitan's board meeting on May 03, 2018.

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 3rd May 2018 at our Corporate Office at Plot No. J-1, Block B-1, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Area, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110 044.The Agenda of the meeting will include an item to consider and approve the audited statements of accounts of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2018, including recommendation of dividend, if any.This intimation is requested to be taken on record as compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015.Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading in the securities of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors and designated employees of the Company from 24.04.2018 to 05.05.2018 (both days inclusive) in connection with the Company's Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 3rd May 2018 for the purpose of taking on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2018.Source : BSE