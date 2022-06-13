Premier Energies to supply solar cells, modules worth Rs 4K crore to Azure Power

Representative image

Hyderabad-headquartered integrated solar cell and modules manufacturer Premier Energies on June 13 signed an agreement with Azure Power to supply 2.4 gigawatts of solar cells and modules worth Rs 4,000 crore to be executed over four years.

Premier and Azure have jointly invested Rs 700 crore to build a facility in Telangana with a capacity of 1.25 Gigawatt solar cells and 1.25 Gigawatt solar modules, creating over 1,000 jobs directly and over 2,000 jobs in the ancillary industry.

Azure Power, an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable energy producer, had invested Rs 630 crore in Telangana so far and currently operates 128 MW of solar power projects in the state.

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has announced allotting additional 20 acres of land in E-city on the outskirts of Hyderabad for the proposed expansion plan of Premier-Azure.