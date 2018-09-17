Prashant Kumar takes charge as CFO of SBI

Prashant Kumar has taken charge as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of country’s largest lender, State Bank of India.

Kumar was earlier the deputy managing director – human resource (DMD-HR) and chief development officer (CDO) of the bank.

A career-State Banker of India, Kumar is a science graduate and also pursued law from Delhi University.

He joined SBI in 1983 as a probationary officer and has since held various important portfolios in the bank. Kumar has also worked as the chief operating officer (COO) at SBI.

In his service in the bank, he has worked in areas such as retail operations, human resources and strategic training. He was deputed as the chief general manager, Kolkata circle and general manager in Mumbai circle.

As DMD and CDO, Kumar spearheaded the largest HR department of the banking industry consisting of a workforce of more than 2.70 lakh employees and the largest training infrastructure in the country in the banking system, the bank said in a statement.