    Pramod Rao takes charge as Executive Director of Sebi

    Rao will handle the Department of Debt and Hybrid Securities (DDHS) and Enquiry and Adjudication Department (EAD).

    July 19, 2022 / 08:07 PM IST
    Pramod Rao.

    Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on July 19 informed that Pramod Rao took charge as its Executive Director on July 15, 2022. He will handle the Department of Debt and Hybrid Securities (DDHS) and Enquiry and Adjudication Department (EAD).

    Moneycontrol on July 15 had exclusively reported that Rao would likely be appointed at the Sebi board.

    Prior to this assignment, Rao held the position of Group General Counsel at ICICI Bank and provided strategic oversight to the legal function for the ICICI group. Earlier, he served as a member of the Board of Directors of ICICI Securities Ltd., ICICI Prudential Trust Ltd., and ICICI Trusteeship Services Ltd, Sebi said in its statement.

    Rao, an alumnus of the National Law School of India University and a fintech, lawtech and start-up enthusiast, previously served as the General Counsel for the Citi India cluster for five years.

    According to the Sebi website, the market watchdog has several different departments and divisions under whole-time members including corporation finance, market regulation, enforcement, debt and hybrid securities. EDs who report to whole-time members handle these departments or divisions.
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 08:02 pm
