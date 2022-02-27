English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Power outage in south, central Mumbai, train services restored after disruption

    The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, responsible for distributing power in Mumbai, said the outage was due to Tata Power grid failure. BEST relies on producers like Tata Power to meet the city's electricity needs

    Moneycontrol News
    February 27, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
    Rank 5 | India’s financial capital Mumbai is ranked fifth-most congested city in the world with a congestion level of 53 percent but has slightly improved from its position from 2020. The city was ranked second-most congested in the world in 2020. Mumbai is India’s most congested city despite the Covid-induced lockdown. | Time lost per year: 121 hours. (Representative Image)

    Rank 5 | India’s financial capital Mumbai is ranked fifth-most congested city in the world with a congestion level of 53 percent but has slightly improved from its position from 2020. The city was ranked second-most congested in the world in 2020. Mumbai is India’s most congested city despite the Covid-induced lockdown. | Time lost per year: 121 hours. (Representative Image)

    South and Central Mumbai reported a power outage on February 27 morning, with areas such as Govandi, Chembur, Dadar and Matunga waking up to no electricity after supply from Tata Power tripped.

    Though the exact cause of disruption was not known, work was on to restore the supply after the city saw its worst outage following the blackout on October 12, 2020.

    "Due to the tripping of the MSEB 220 KV transmission line on Mulund-Trombay, the power supply to most of the parts Mumbai has been affected, as informed by the Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST,” BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chauhan said.

    Around 300mw of supply was hit. The widespread power outage also affected the movement of local trains between Andheri and Churchgate railway stations.

    The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said “because of Tata’s grid failure, there is no electricity in Sion, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, CSMT, Byculla, Churchgate, and other areas. The restoration work is currently underway."

    Close

    Related stories

    BEST, a state undertaking, distributes power in Mumbai and majorly relies on producers like Tata Power. Tata Power spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

    The outage was limited to the island city and spared areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai.

    Local train services, the lifeline of the country's financial capital, were also restored on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption.

    Central Railways chief public relations officer tweeted that "power supply tripped momentarily on HB and Mainline from 9.49-52am. Trains are running on all corridors."

    Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus faced a brief blackout but local trains resumed movement on the central railway route after a momentary disruption.

    Such widespread outages are rare as power grids in Mumbai and other satellite towns are designed to efficiently supply electricity 24 x 7 in keeping with the immense energy requirements of the city and its neighbourhood.

    The last time Mumbai went dark was on October 12, 2020, when electricity disruptions in some parts of the city lasted for 18 hours.

    The investigation report said "due to heavy rains that year, the Talegaon-Kalwa line had been damaged, leading to burdening other three lines, which had resulted in the power outage".

    Though a cyber-sabotage angle was ruled out, in March 2021, a US-based company said some unidentified Chinese entities were involved in the power outage.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Brihanmumbai Electric Supply #Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and State Transport #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #BSE Tata Power Company #Tata Power
    first published: Feb 27, 2022 12:53 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.