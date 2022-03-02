English
    Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

    This is to inform that Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to Establish Transmission System for "System Strengthening Transmission Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1GW) under Phase-II -Part-G" on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis. The Letter of Intent (LoI) da

    March 02, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
    This is to inform that Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to Establish Transmission System for ???System Strengthening Transmission Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1GW) under Phase-II -Part-G??? on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis. The Letter of Intent (LoI) dated 28th February, 2022 has been issued to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. The Transmission system comprises establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS Substation at Narela (NCT of Delhi) and 765kV D/C Transmission Lines in Rajasthan, Haryana and NCT of Delhi.Source : NSE

    first published: Mar 2, 2022 01:30 pm

