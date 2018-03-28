App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 28, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Grid acquires WR-NR power transmission SPV

Power Grid Corporation of India has acquired WR-NR Power Transmission, the project SPV to establish transmission system for new WR-NR 765 kV inter regional corridor on build, own, operate and maintain basis, from REC Transmission Projects.

 
 
Acquisition of WR-NR POWER TRANSMISSION LIMITED by POWERGRID under TBCB.

Power Grid Corporation of India has acquired WR-NR Power Transmission, the project SPV to establish transmission system for new WR-NR 765 kV inter regional corridor on build, own, operate and maintain basis, from REC Transmission Projects.
