Power Grid acquires WR-NR power transmission SPV

Acquisition of WR-NR POWER TRANSMISSION LIMITED by POWERGRID under TBCB.Power Grid Corporation of India has acquired WR-NR Power Transmission, the project SPV to establish transmission system for new WR-NR 765 kV inter regional corridor on build, own, operate and maintain basis, from REC Transmission Projects.Source : BSE