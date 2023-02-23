 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Post Budget 2023: PM Modi outlines three pillars of India's 'green growth' initiative

Feb 23, 2023

The government aims at raising renewable energy production, reducing fossil fuel use and rapid move towards a gas-based economy, Modi said at a power ministry webinar.

The Union Budget 2023 will establish India as a leading player in the global green energy market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 23 during a post-Budget webinar on green growth hosted by the power ministry.

Modi announced the outline of the “green growth” initiative that was announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1. “We have formulated three pillars for green growth. First, increasing the production of renewable energy; second, reducing the use of fossil fuel in the economy; and finally, rapidly moving towards a gas-based economy in the country. This strategy has underlined the announcements of measures like ethanol blending, PM KUSUM Yojana, incentives for solar manufacturing, rooftop solar scheme, coal gasification and battery storage in the Budgets of the past few years,” the Prime Minister said.

Underlining the significant announcements in previous years’ Budgets, the Prime Minister highlighted schemes such as green credit for industries, PM Pranam Yojna for farmers, Gobardhan Yojna for villages, vehicle scrapping policy for cities and green hydrogen and wetland conservation in the next fiscal’s Budget. “These announcements lay the foundation stone and pave the way for future generations,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India’s commanding position in the renewable energy space will ensure a commensurate change in the world. “This Budget will play a key role in establishing India as a leading player in the global green energy market. That is why, today, I invite every stakeholder of the energy world to invest in India”, he said.