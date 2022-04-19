Pomila Jaspal becomes ONGC's first woman director-finance

Pomila Jaspal on April 19 became the first woman Director (Finance) of India's top oil and gas producer ONGC.

With Jaspal, ONGC now has two women executive directors. Alka Mittal is the acting chairperson and managing director as well as director (human resource) at the firm.

"Pomila Jaspal has taken over as Director (Finance) of ONGC on April 19, 2022," ONGC said in an official statement.

Jaspal earlier served as Director (Finance) in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), which is a subsidiary of ONGC. Apart from this, she also served as a director on the board of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL), Petronet Mangalore Hassan Bangalore Limited (PMHBL) and ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL).

Jaspal has replaced Subhash Kumar who superannuated at the end of last year. Earlier in December 2021, she was picked for the job by government headhunter PESB, which was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Appointments.

"She has 36 years of experience across varied segments of the oil and gas industry, encompassing operating, regulatory and policy aspects of upstream and downstream industry. She was instrumental in the merger of OMPL with MRPL, paving the way for synergy and integration benefits for the ONGC Group," the statement said.

Jaspal joined ONGC in 1985 as a finance and accounts officer and later rose to the position of executive director where she handled varied assignments.

She also handled the finance of various assets like Sakhalin, South Sudan, Kazakhstan, and Colombia and steered the buyout of Azerbaijan Asset in her previous stints.

(With inputs from PTI)