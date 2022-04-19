English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Pomila Jaspal becomes ONGC's first woman director-finance

    Jaspal earlier served as Director (Finance) in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, which is a subsidiary of ONGC.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Pomila Jaspal on April 19 became the first woman Director (Finance) of India's top oil and gas producer ONGC.

    With Jaspal, ONGC now has two women executive directors. Alka Mittal is the acting chairperson and managing director as well as director (human resource) at the firm.

    "Pomila Jaspal has taken over as Director (Finance) of ONGC on April 19, 2022," ONGC said in an official statement.

    ALSO READ: LV Vaidyanathan appointed CEO of P&G India

    Jaspal earlier served as Director (Finance) in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), which is a subsidiary of ONGC. Apart from this, she also served as a director on the board of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL), Petronet Mangalore Hassan Bangalore Limited (PMHBL) and ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL).

    Close

    Related stories

    Jaspal has replaced Subhash Kumar who superannuated at the end of last year. Earlier in December 2021, she was picked for the job by government headhunter PESB, which was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Appointments.

    "She has 36 years of experience across varied segments of the oil and gas industry, encompassing operating, regulatory and policy aspects of upstream and downstream industry. She was instrumental in the merger of OMPL with MRPL, paving the way for synergy and integration benefits for the ONGC Group," the statement said.

    Jaspal joined ONGC in 1985 as a finance and accounts officer and later rose to the position of executive director where she handled varied assignments.

    She also handled the finance of various assets like Sakhalin, South Sudan, Kazakhstan, and Colombia and steered the buyout of Azerbaijan Asset in her previous stints.

    (With inputs from PTI)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alka Mittal #Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd #ONGC #Pomila Jaspal
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 06:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.