Poly Medicure's board meeting held on August 01, 2018

POLY MEDICURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2018 ,inter alias, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 1st day of August, 2018 inter-alia to consider the following:To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended on 30th June, 2018.To transact any other matter which the Board may deem fit.This is for your information and record.Source : BSE