HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polo Hotels: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform the Exchange that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on May 30, 2018 at 11.00 AM , approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results along with stand alone statement of assets and liabilities of the Company for the Quarter ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
We wish to inform the Exchange that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 30th May , 2018 @ 11.00 AM , inter - alia, approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results along with stand alone statement of assets and liabilities of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st March 2018
First Published on May 31, 2018 10:04 pm

tags #Announcements

