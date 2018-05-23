PNC Infratech appoints Gauri Shankar as independent director

This is to inform your good offices that Mr. Gauri Shankar was appointed as Additional Non - Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company with effect from May 23, 2018.
In compliance of the provisions of Regulation 30 (6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform your good offices that Mr. Gauri Shankar (DIN: 06764026) was appointed as Additional Non - Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company with effect from May 23, 2018. The details required under SEBI CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are given in the enclosed Annexure.Source : BSE