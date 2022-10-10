PhonePe founders join Prime Volleyball League, acquire Mumbai team

PhonePe co-founders Rahul Chari and Sameer Nigam

Payments and financial services company PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari have acquired the Mumbai franchise in the Prime Volleyball League ahead of the second season, the league said on October 10.

Former Indian volleyball team captain Abhijit Bhattacharya will join Mumbai Meteors as the general manager. The team is the eighth franchise in the league, which has home-grown card network RuPay as the prime sponsor.

"As a regular volleyball player myself, I have a great sense of how enthralling the sport can be. And the RuPay PVL gives us a perfect opportunity of building this sport in a professional way to a world-beating level. I am excited about the opportunity," Nigam, who is the CEO of Walmart and Flipkart-owned PhonePe, said.

PhonePe is a leader in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, accounting for around 47 percent of monthly volumes. The company also offers financial services on its platform including insurance and mutual funds, besides facilitating bill payments and travel bookings.

The first and inaugural season of the league saw 24 games and Season 2 will see 31 games on Sony Sports Network which continues to be the host broadcaster. The league had a cumulative television viewership of 133 million, with the choice of English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam commentary.

"The Indian sports ecosystem is an exciting place with a lot of room for development, especially in the non-cricket space. The RuPay PVL seems a great opportunity to work and contribute in this space," said Chari, co-founder and CTO of PhonePe.

Prime Volleyball League CEO Joy Bhattacharya said they were delighted to have Nigam and Chari on board. "It is exciting to see hugely respected corporate leaders not only showcasing their support to the sport but also backing the business model that we have worked so hard to build. I am confident their expertise will help us in further expanding the league to an even wider audience as we go along," he said.

The league managed to reach over 84 million fans across India, along with over 5 million engagements from audiences through various digital platforms, it said in a statement.

The league established regional connect through social media platform Share Chat, while substantial viewership was gained on videos through Moj. The videos distributed across social media platforms garnered over 43 million views, the statement said.

For Season 2, expected to commence in early 2023, the commercial arm of the global volleyball body (Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball, FIVB), Volleyball World, has joined hands with PVL as the international streaming partner in a multiyear association.