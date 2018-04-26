Phillips Carbon Black's board to consider final dividend

Notice of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results, Phillips Carbon Black has now informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which is scheduled to be held on May 04, 2018, will also consider the recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.
With referance to the earlier letter dated April 09, 2018 with regard to the Notice of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd has now informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which is scheduled to be held on May 04, 2018, inter alia, will also consider the recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.Source : BSE