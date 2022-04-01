Personal Loan Eligibility: 6 tips to improve your chances of approval

● Home renovation expenses

A personal loan can help you get funds quicky for your planned or unplanned expenses. You can avail these loans easily as they are collateral-free and allow you to apply online with only a few clicks. Just use the personal loan calculator, also known as an EMI calculator, to plan your repayment before going ahead. With no limit in its end use, a personal loan is most commonly used to meet:

● Debt consolidation

● Wedding expenses

● Holiday or travel costs

● Medical procedures

● Tuition or education fees

Age 21 – 67 years Nationality Indian CIBIL score 750 or more Source of income Employment or business Net monthly income Rs. 22,000 onwards (based on the city you reside in)

The personal loan eligibility criteria of top lenders are also easy to meet. Here are the usual benchmarks you need to meet to get approval for your personal loan application.

To increase your personal loan eligibility and secure affordable interest rates along with a high loan amount, follow these top tips and get approval without hassles.

Keep a check on your FOIR or fixed-obligation-to-income ratio

Using a high percentage of your income on repaying debts decreases your creditworthiness for new loans in the eyes of lenders. In such cases, lenders may not approve your loan application. Even if they do, you may be charged a higher interest to cover the added risk. Usually, a FOIR of 40% to 50% is considered ideal to be eligible for a low-interest personal loan. It is wise to pay off your credit card bills and other liabilities before applying for a personal loan.

Maintain a good credit score

Your CIBIL or credit score reflects your credit history and helps lenders understand how you have dealt with debt in the past. Paying your credit dues like EMIs and credit card bills on time can help you build a healthy CIBIL score. Keeping your credit utilisation rate under 30% also helps with experience with a credit mix. Note that a credit score of 750 or more is considered best for personal loans. Such a score increases your personal loan eligibility and positions you as a more reliable borrower.

Mention all of your income sources

Providing only your basic income details may get you a lower loan amount. However, by including additional sources of income like dividends, rent, and more, you can boost your personal loan eligibility for a larger sanction of up to Rs. 25 lakh. The more you earn, the more easily you can repay, and thus showcasing a higher income works in your favour.

Add your spouse or parents as co-borrowers

If your credit profile alone is not up to the mark, include your parent or spouse as a co-applicant. If their credit score and income is high, it will add to your repayment ability and help you get a higher personal loan amount at a nominal interest rate.

Do not apply for multiple loans all together

Applying for multiple loans at the same time can harm your credit reputation and reduce your CIBIL score. Such a credit-hungry attitude can also lead to rejection of your loan applications, which can further decrease your score. That is why it is important to not hurry when you have a requirement for money. Compare personal loans offered by different lenders and choose the one where you match all the personal loan eligibility terms. Then you can apply with the best chance of success.

Choose an extended tenor

Paying your EMIs for a long period helps spread your installments and results in smaller amounts. By choosing a longer tenor, you can reduce your repayment burden and have a lower impact on your FOIR. By doing this, you increase your chances of approval from lenders. Use the personal loan EMI and interest rate calculator online to choose the most suitable repayment duration for yourself.

With these tips in mind, you can increase your personal loan eligibility successfully.

