PDS Multinational Fashions' board meeting held on August 09, 2018

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) (a) and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 09th August, 2018, to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated basis) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2018.In the aforesaid context and pursuant to the Code of Conduct and applicable SEBI Regulations, we would like to inform that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall be remain closed for the Directors, Designated Employees and Connected Persons covered under the Code from 25th July, 2018, and will re-open 48 hours after the submission of outcome of the Board Meeting to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE