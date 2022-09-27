Pansari Developers Limited
Pansari Developers Limited has informed the Exchange about Voting results, Scrutinizer report and Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 27-Sep-2022
September 27, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST
July 3, 2014 | India’s second-biggest exchange operator BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) Ltd halted trading across all its markets for about three hours due to a network outage. The trading disruption at BSE Ltd raised concerns about the sturdiness of the systems at a bourse that runs the BSE index, or the Sensex, considered the benchmark share index in India.
Pansari Developers Limited has informed the Exchange about Voting results, Scrutinizer report and Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 27-Sep-2022Source : NSE
Read More