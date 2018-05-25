App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 25, 2018 11:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pan Electroncis (India) : Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on May 25, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on May 25, 2018 considered and approved audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2018.

The Board also consider and approved the following;
1. Mr. Vivek Bhat, Practicing Company Secretary appointed as a Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.
2. Mrs. Asha A appointed as an Additional Director of the company (Non-executive & Independent.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.