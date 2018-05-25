Pan Electroncis (India) : Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on May 25, 2018 considered and approved audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2018.The Board also consider and approved the following;1. Mr. Vivek Bhat, Practicing Company Secretary appointed as a Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.2. Mrs. Asha A appointed as an Additional Director of the company (Non-executive & Independent.Source : BSE