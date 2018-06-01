App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 10:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pan Electroncis (India) board meeting on June 04, 2018

That a meeting of the Board of Directors of PAN Electronics (India) is scheduled to be held on June 04, 2018, Monday at the registered office of the Company.

 
 
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PAN Electronics (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on June 04, 2018, Monday at the registered office of the Company at 16B, Peenya Industrial Area Phase - 1, Bangalore - 560058.Source : BSE
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 10:56 pm

tags #Announcements

