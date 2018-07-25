App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paisalo Digital board meeting of directors held on August 03, 2018

This is to inform you that Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital will meet on Friday, August 03, 2018 at 2:30 P.M. at Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2018.

 
 
PAISALO DIGITAL LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2018 ,inter alias, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited will meet on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 2:30 P.M. at Registered Office of the Company inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2018.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 10:09 pm

tags #Announcements

