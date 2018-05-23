Ozone World's board meeting on May 29, 2018

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 29th May, 2018 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider, inter alia, the following business:1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2018.Further, In terms of the Code of Insider Trading Regulations of the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company''s equity shares shall remain closed from 24th May, 2018 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours after the submission of the aforesaid financial results.Source : BSE