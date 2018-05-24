App
May 24, 2018 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oriental Veneer Products : Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e. on May 24, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e. on May 24, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

Pursuant to the Listing Regulation, we are enclosing the following documents:
(i)Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 and Audited Statement of Assets & Liabilities (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2018;
(ii)Auditors'' Report on the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 issued by M/s. Amar Nath Sharma & Co.,Statutory Auditors of the Company.
(iii) Declaration on Auditors'' Report with Unmodified Opinion under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 9.20 p.m.Source : BSE
