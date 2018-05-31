Oriental Aromatics : Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its adjourned meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 31st May, 2018 had inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2018.Further in compliance with Regulation 43 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a dividend of ? 2 per Equity Share of ? 10/- each (i.e. 20%) on the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE