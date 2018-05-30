App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orient Press: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 and Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
We wish to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018 the board of directors has considered and approved the following matters along with other matters:

1. Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.

2. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2018.

3. Recommended Dividend of Rs. 1.25 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2017-18. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of Annual General Meeting. Date of which will be informed by you subsequently.

4. Approved the appointment of Shambhu Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2018-19.


The Board Meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.35 p.m.
Source : BSE
First Published on May 30, 2018 10:14 pm

tags #Announcements

