Orient Cement board meeting to be held on May 03, 2018

Dear Sir(s),Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 3, 2018 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018 and recommend the Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.