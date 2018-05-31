App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Olympic Oil Industries' appoints Mahesh Kuwalekar as an compliance officer

Please be informed that Mr. Mahesh Kuwalekar, Company Secretary of the Company is appointed and designated as a Compliance Officer.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please be informed that Mr. Mahesh Kuwalekar, Company Secretary of the Company is appointed and designated as a Compliance Officer as required under Regulation 6 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 w.e.f. 01st June, 2018. Mr. Mahesh Kuwalekar acts as a Company Secretary of the Company since four years. Mr. Atul Rastogi shall continue to act as Compliance officer of the Company for all other applicable laws, regulations and general business affairs.Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on May 31, 2018 09:53 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.