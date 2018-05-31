Olympic Oil Industries' appoints Mahesh Kuwalekar as an compliance officer

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please be informed that Mr. Mahesh Kuwalekar, Company Secretary of the Company is appointed and designated as a Compliance Officer as required under Regulation 6 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 w.e.f. 01st June, 2018. Mr. Mahesh Kuwalekar acts as a Company Secretary of the Company since four years. Mr. Atul Rastogi shall continue to act as Compliance officer of the Company for all other applicable laws, regulations and general business affairs.Source : BSE