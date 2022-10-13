Ola, Uber take auto ban row to Karnataka High Court

Cab aggregator ANI Technologies Private Ltd, the parent company of Ola and Uber India, has filed a petition with the Karnataka High Court challenging the state's recent directive banning the apps' auto services.

Advocate Aditya Sondhi represented Ola and Senior Advocate CK Nanda Kumar appeared on behalf of Uber at the Karnataka High Court on October 13, while Rapido did send a representative to court.

At the hearing, legal representatives of both Ola and Uber questioned the state transport department’s claim that autorickshaws are illegal and pointed out that the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016 permit offering was not only for cars but autorickshaws too.

Both companies contended that an autorickshaw is included under the definition of a taxi under the rules as it means a motor cab having a seating capacity not exceeding six passengers, excluding the driver, with a public service permit on contract.

As per Ola and Uber, the companies obtained licences under the aggregator rules in 2016 for cabs/taxis and both applied for renewal of licences in 2021, which is pending before transport authorities.

Also read: App-based auto ban in Karnataka leaves drivers confused, citizens frustrated

Ola and Uber also presented their arguments for not charging higher rates than permissible for autorickshaws.

After hearing the petitions, the High Court directed the state government to meet cab aggregators and set up a meeting to explore the possibility of reaching a consensus on the rate to be charged.

This comes on the heels of the state’s transport department calling Ola, Uber, and Rapido autos ‘illegal’ and issuing a directive to the companies to apply for a separate three-wheeler license. However, despite the autorickshaw ban, Ola, Uber, and Rapido have continued services in the state.