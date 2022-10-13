English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Ola, Uber take auto ban row to Karnataka High Court

    Both companies contended that an autorickshaw is included under the definition of a taxi under the rules as it means a motor cab having a seating capacity not exceeding six passengers, excluding the driver, with a public service permit on contract.

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    October 13, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST
    Both Uber and Ola are currently facing the ire of customers in India for random surge pricing. (Image source: Reuters/Representative)

    Both Uber and Ola are currently facing the ire of customers in India for random surge pricing. (Image source: Reuters/Representative)

    Cab aggregator ANI Technologies Private Ltd, the parent company of Ola and Uber India, has filed a petition with the Karnataka High Court challenging the state's recent directive banning the apps' auto services.

    Advocate Aditya Sondhi represented Ola and Senior Advocate CK Nanda Kumar appeared on behalf of Uber at the Karnataka High Court on October 13, while Rapido did send a representative to court.

    At the hearing, legal representatives of both Ola and Uber questioned the state transport department’s claim that autorickshaws are illegal and pointed out that the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016 permit offering was not only for cars but autorickshaws too.

    Both companies contended that an autorickshaw is included under the definition of a taxi under the rules as it means a motor cab having a seating capacity not exceeding six passengers, excluding the driver, with a public service permit on contract.

    As per Ola and Uber, the companies obtained licences under the aggregator rules in 2016 for cabs/taxis and both applied for renewal of licences in 2021, which is pending before transport authorities.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also read: App-based auto ban in Karnataka leaves drivers confused, citizens frustrated

    Ola and Uber also presented their arguments for not charging higher rates than permissible for autorickshaws.

    After hearing the petitions, the High Court directed the state government to meet cab aggregators and set up a meeting to explore the possibility of reaching a consensus on the rate to be charged.

    This comes on the heels of the state’s transport department calling Ola, Uber, and Rapido autos ‘illegal’ and issuing a directive to the companies to apply for a separate three-wheeler license. However, despite the autorickshaw ban, Ola, Uber, and Rapido have continued services in the state.

     
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    Tags: #Auto Ban #Karnataka #Ola #Rapido #Uber
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 11:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.