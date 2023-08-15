Ola Electric's FY23 financials will be a positive surprise: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola, Ola Electric (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Electric Vehicle maker, Ola Electric, on Tuesday said that its financial year 2023 revenue and PAT (Profit After Tax) will see significant improvement compared to its FY22 numbers and will turn out to be a 'positive surprise' as the true sales volume of the firm will start reflecting in the books only in FY23.

"FY22 was an investment year for us, we started our sales only in January 2022 and FY23 has been a very strong revenue year for us and the bottom line has improved significantly. This year we may not be able to share a forecast, but it will be positively surprising to see the numbers," said Cofounder and Chief Executive of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, in a media roundtable.

Aggarwal's words come even as the firm saw its losses widen around 293 percent to Rs 784 crore in FY22 as against a loss of Rs 199 crore last year as its expenses zoomed to Rs 1,240 crore. The company’s expenses have gone up by around 306 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The company started selling its scooters in early January 2022 - it was an investment year and that is why there is such a dip in the bottom lines, Aggarwal added.

However, the company also reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 373 crore in FY22, up nearly 400 times year-on-year (YoY) against the revenue reported last financial year at Rs 0.86 crore as it began selling its two-wheeler during December 2021.

"We have a very strong balance sheet and strong investors who continue to back us and our vision. We have a lot of capacity to invest in our future products," Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal spoke to the media on the sidelines of its 'Customer Day' event conducted at the Ola Future Factory at Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu on August 15. The company announced the launching of newer versions of its Ola S1 Scooters called Ola S1 X and Ola S1X+.

While its previous versions Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air range between Rs 1,20,000 - Rs 1,40,000, the new Ola S1X plus is pegged at Rs 1,09,999 and deliveries will start from September. Ola S1X is pegged at Rs 99,999. Reservation starts on August 15, and deliveries begin in December.

Leg up to IPO

Aggarwal said that the firm is expecting a strong top and bottom line in FY23 amid its plans to go public. "I don't have a timeline, and won't be able to share it, but our investors are supportive and continue to back us, and both our top and bottom lines have improved. In manufacturing, as we scale up our top line, the bottom line will improve simultaneously," he added.

The two-wheeler maker plans to hit the IPO market in 2024. Moneycontrol was the first to report that Ola Electric has engaged investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital and Goldman Sachs for an initial public offering (IPO).

Plans to ramp up manufacturing capacity

Ola Electric, which has a manufacturing capacity of 1 million electric vehicles per annum in Krishnagiri, Tamilnadu, is planning to double its capacity. "In the next six to nine months, our total manufacturing capacity will go up to 2 million from the present 1 million per annum. The capacity we have right now can be expanded up to 10 million per annum and that is our ultimate goal," Aggarwal said.

The firm is also planning to make motorcycles within the same facility and has set up a separate battery manufacturing unit which is in the process of making India's first lithium-ion cells. "We have also set up a plan that is researching and making lithium-ion cells. The plan is to make 5 Gwh of cell capacity in phase 1, and we will slowly expand that," Aggarwal said. During the new bike launch event, Ola Electric also demonstrated its prototype of a working Lithium-ion cell.

"As a country, we need to work towards securing resources for making Lithium-ion cells. We will first utilise the same for our own factory and even make it available for other businesses," Aggarwal said.

Ola Electric's global aspirations

The firm is planning to enter the global markets, especially within the Asia Pacific (APAC) and other neighbouring countries like Nepal by early 2024. "We haven't started any deliveries in the global market, however, we will be launching our first product in a global market next year; we are in talks," Aggarwal said.