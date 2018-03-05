ONGC Videsh gets Government of Mozambique approval

Press Release w.r.t. Subsidiary company



The ONGC Videsh Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has announced the approval of the development plan for Golfinho-Atum field in the Rovuma Area 1 Offshore Block in Mozambique. In this regard the enclosed 'Press Release' is being issued

