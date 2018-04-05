App
Apr 05, 2018 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nucleus Software Exports to consider final dividend

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company would be held on May 03, 2018.

 
 
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company would be held on May 03, 2018, inter alia, for the following purpose:

1. For Approval and Adoption of Audited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018;

2. For Approval and Adoption of Audited Consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2018;

The Board would also consider recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2018, if any in the above stated Board Meeting.

The financial results duly approved by the Board of Directors shall be declared at the conclusion of the Board Meeting on May 03, 2018.

Further in terms of compliance of the Code of conduct adopted by the Company for the prevention of the Insider Trading in the securities of the Company pursuant of the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations 2015, trading window of the Company is closed for all the Directors and Designated employees of the Company from April 09, 2018 upto forty eight hours after the announcement of results to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE

