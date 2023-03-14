 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

NTPC to import 5.4 million tons of coal to meet growing summer demand

Sweta Goswami
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST

The Union power minister also informed the Upper House that Railways has taken steps to purchase one lakh wagons for coal transportation

Representative image

State-run electricity giant NTPC Limited is planning to import 5.4 million tons (MT) of coal in the first half of the financial year 2023-24 to operate all its thermal power plants (TPPs) to full capacity during the summer, Union power minister RK Singh told the Parliament on March 14.

This will be an increase of 19 percent from last year when NTPC, the country’s biggest power generating company, invited bids to procure imported 4.53 MT coal for blending with the domestic dry fuel in thermal plants. This is likely to be an annual affair during peak summers as TPPs mostly reel under the problem of dry fuel shortage due to a steep increase in demand. Senior officials told Moneycontrol that the tender is likely to be floated in April.

“Electricity demand has increased rapidly. The increase in the supply of domestic coal is not commensurate with the coal requirement of the thermal power plants and therefore, a need has arisen to import coal for blending purpose. Further, there are logistics constraints of Railways in transportation of coal in certain areas,” Singh said in a written reply to a question raised in the Parliament.

India has an installed electricity generating capacity of 411648.60 megawatts (MW) of which 236468.91 MW are TPPs (57.44 percent). The rest constitute renewable energy and nuclear sources.