NTPC begins commercial production at Singrauli unit

We wish to inform that Unit#1 & 2 (2 x 4 MW) of Singrauli Small Hydro Electric Power Project has been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs of 05.03.2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 187.95 and 52-week low Rs 153.30 on 27 October, 2017 and 29 May, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 14.79 percent below its 52-week high and 4.47 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 132,051.11 crore. Source : BSE