NTC Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2018

Please be informed pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Agreement that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 29th May, 2018 at 03.30 p.m. at its registered office at 149, B.T. Road, Kamarhati, Kolkata - 700058 to inter alia consider and take on record the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all directors / officers / designated employees (& their immediate relatives) of the Company from May 23, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the conclusion of board meeting i,e June 01, 2018 (both days Inclusive).This is for your information and record.Source : BSE