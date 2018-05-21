App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 21, 2018 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NRB Bearings' shareholder AGM on August 09, 2018

We would like to inform you that the 53rd AGM at the board meeting held on today i.e. Monday May 21, 2018.

 
 
53rd Annual General Meeting
AttheBoardmeetingheldon todayi.e.Monday21st May,2018 itwasdecidedby theBoardthat the53rd AnnualGeneralMeetingof thecompanywillbeheldon Thursday9th August,2018 atM CGhia Hall, KDubash Marg, Mumbai 400 001. The Register of Members of the Company and Transfer Books thereof will be closed from 3rd August,2018 to 9th August,2018 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting/ Dividend.Source : BSE
147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

