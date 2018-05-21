NRB Bearings' shareholder AGM on August 09, 2018

53rd Annual General MeetingAttheBoardmeetingheldon todayi.e.Monday21st May,2018 itwasdecidedby theBoardthat the53rd AnnualGeneralMeetingof thecompanywillbeheldon Thursday9th August,2018 atM CGhia Hall, KDubash Marg, Mumbai 400 001. The Register of Members of the Company and Transfer Books thereof will be closed from 3rd August,2018 to 9th August,2018 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting/ Dividend.Source : BSE